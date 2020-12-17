MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] moved up 19.00: Why It’s Important

MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MDXG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.39%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that MiMedx to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:30 PM EST. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their J.P. Morgan representative.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, MDXG stock rose by 8.75%. The average equity rating for MDXG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $866.55 million, with 108.49 million shares outstanding and 104.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 337.85K shares, MDXG stock reached a trading volume of 10915409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MiMedx Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

MDXG Stock Performance Analysis:

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.39. With this latest performance, MDXG shares gained by 19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MiMedx Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.75. MiMedx Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.55.

Return on Total Capital for MDXG is now -26.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.75. Additionally, MDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] managed to generate an average of -$36,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.MiMedx Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

MDXG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MiMedx Group Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MiMedx Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 12.30% of MDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDXG stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,700,320, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 431,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 million in MDXG stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $3.04 million in MDXG stock with ownership of nearly -0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MiMedx Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MDXG] by around 134,140 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 123,305 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,213,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,471,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDXG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,140 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.