Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] is 85.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] price surged by 4.45 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH) announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights.

A sum of 2220296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 455.20K shares. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares reached a high of $3.47 and dropped to a low of $2.82 until finishing in the latest session at $3.05.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.96. With this latest performance, MFH shares gained by 23.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.21. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of $25,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MFH] by around 41,861 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 27,023 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,853 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,580 shares during the same period.