Thursday, December 17, 2020
Market cap of Genprex Inc. [GNPX] reaches 147.41M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.85%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Genprex Completes Manufacturing Technology Transfer for Novel Gene Therapy.

Successful Completion of Engineering Batch with Transfer from Research Institution to Commercial Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations with Clinical Production Underway.

Manufacturing Technology Transfer Marks Major Company Milestone.

Over the last 12 months, GNPX stock rose by 1229.63%. The average equity rating for GNPX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.41 million, with 39.06 million shares outstanding and 32.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.34K shares, GNPX stock reached a trading volume of 1468010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

GNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1229.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genprex Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -179.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,846 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 58.60 and a Current Ratio set at 60.50.

GNPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 17.50% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,907,522, which is approximately 4.363% of the company’s market cap and around 19.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 442,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in GNPX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 494,260 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 573,410 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,924,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,992,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,678 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 328,798 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMogo Inc. [MOGO] is 35.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleTelos Corporation [TLS] Revenue clocked in at $181.50 million, up 15.82% YTD: What’s Next?

