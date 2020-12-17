Market cap of GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] reaches 382.15M – now what?

GasLog Ltd. [NYSE: GLOG] traded at a high on 12/16/20, posting a 9.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.97. The company report on December 9, 2020 that GasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares.

GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG) announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on January 4, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1160904 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GasLog Ltd. stands at 7.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for GLOG stock reached $382.15 million, with 95.16 million shares outstanding and 80.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 904.86K shares, GLOG reached a trading volume of 1160904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLOG shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for GasLog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for GasLog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $6, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLOG stock. On June 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GLOG shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has GLOG stock performed recently?

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.80. With this latest performance, GLOG shares gained by 37.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.83 for GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +50.43. GasLog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.05.

Return on Total Capital for GLOG is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.02. Additionally, GLOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 448.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] managed to generate an average of -$617,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GasLog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GasLog Ltd. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GasLog Ltd. go to 30.54%.

Insider trade positions for GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]

There are presently around $81 million, or 21.90% of GLOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOG stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,654,782, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 15.34% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,406,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.53 million in GLOG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.3 million in GLOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GasLog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Ltd. [NYSE:GLOG] by around 878,679 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,204,484 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,307,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,391,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,025 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,666,557 shares during the same period.