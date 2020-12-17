Market cap of Diginex Limited [EQOS] reaches 72.90M – now what?

Diginex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 64.47%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Diginex to Attend Upcoming Conferences in December 2020.

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a digital assets financial services company, announced that it will meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in December 2020:.

Benzinga Global Small Cap ConferencePresenting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern timeRegister for the live presentation at this link.

Over the last 12 months, EQOS stock dropped by -2.70%.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.90 million, with 7.43 million shares outstanding and 1.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.76K shares, EQOS stock reached a trading volume of 16116373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diginex Limited [EQOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diginex Limited is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 147.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

EQOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Diginex Limited [EQOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.47. With this latest performance, EQOS shares gained by 36.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Diginex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diginex Limited Fundamentals:

Diginex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Diginex Limited [EQOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 54.50% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC with ownership of 696,421, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 77.03% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 471,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in EQOS stocks shares; and COWEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.13 million in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly -5.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Diginex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 178,730 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,598,293 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,111,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,888,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,433 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 632,651 shares during the same period.