Market cap of Braskem S.A. [BAK] reaches 3.72B – now what?

Braskem S.A. [NYSE: BAK] closed the trading session at $8.89 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.5316, while the highest price level was $8.93. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Braskem Announces Research Partnership for Sustainable Plastic Production Using CO2 Capture and Utilization Technology.

The project is being developed by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and a leading producer of biopolymers in the world, has joined forces with the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) to develop a new route for producing ethylene, a raw material used to make thermoplastic resins. This route will use capture and utilization technology to remove CO2 emissions of existing industrial processes that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas and is considered the largest contributor to climate change. These emissions are produced whenever coal, oil, natural gas, or other carbon-rich fossil fuels are burned. The carbon capture and utilization technology under development at UIC in conjunction with Braskem holds excellent potential for many global industrial applications by connecting the capture and conversion of waste CO2 streams with the production of sustainable feedstock for making plastic.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.93 percent and weekly performance of 5.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 156.00K shares, BAK reached to a volume of 1635457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Braskem S.A. [BAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAK shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Braskem S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Braskem S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braskem S.A. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

BAK stock trade performance evaluation

Braskem S.A. [BAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, BAK shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Braskem S.A. [BAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

Braskem S.A. [BAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braskem S.A. [BAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +12.43. Braskem S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.35.

Return on Total Capital for BAK is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braskem S.A. [BAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 907.75. Additionally, BAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 861.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Braskem S.A. [BAK] managed to generate an average of -$373,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Braskem S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Braskem S.A. [BAK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Braskem S.A. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -766.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braskem S.A. go to 18.20%.

Braskem S.A. [BAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 4.20% of BAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAK stocks are: CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,091,118, which is approximately -1.396% of the company’s market cap and around 77.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 833,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.41 million in BAK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $6.79 million in BAK stock with ownership of nearly -5.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Braskem S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Braskem S.A. [NYSE:BAK] by around 454,400 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 433,600 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,142,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,030,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 217,979 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 30,815 shares during the same period.