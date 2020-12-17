Market Analysts see ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RWLK] gained 8.76% or 0.12 points to close at $1.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2105032 shares. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Leading German Private Health Insurer Enters Contract to Provide ReWalk Exoskeletons to Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries.

Supply contract is the Company’s first with a private health insurer in Germany.

ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical devices for people with lower extremity disabilities, announced it has entered into a contract with a German private health insurance company to allow all eligible beneficiaries with spinal cord injury (SCIs) to apply for the procurement of a ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton system.

It opened the trading session at $1.44, the shares rose to $1.54 and dropped to $1.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RWLK points out that the company has recorded -10.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -263.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, RWLK reached to a volume of 2105032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]:

Barclays have made an estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2016, representing the official price target for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWLK stock. On May 22, 2015, analysts increased their price target for RWLK shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for RWLK stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.27. With this latest performance, RWLK shares gained by 27.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.65 for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2326, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1669 for the last 200 days.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -288.28 and a Gross Margin at +55.94. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.13.

Return on Total Capital for RWLK is now -92.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.72. Additionally, RWLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] managed to generate an average of -$311,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWLK.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.50% of RWLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWLK stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 324,057, which is approximately 1.158% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; GABELLI FUNDS LLC, holding 27,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in RWLK stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $18000.0 in RWLK stock with ownership of nearly -83.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RWLK] by around 3,711 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 356,324 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 21,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWLK stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 296,057 shares during the same period.