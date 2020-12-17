Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $2.50

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] traded at a high on 12/16/20, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Marker Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results.

– Initiated first Marker-sponsored study, a Phase 2 trial of MT-401 for the treatment of post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia, and enrolled the first patient in the safety lead-in portion -.

– Received alternate reagent and expect to submit required data to enable removal of partial clinical hold for IND for MT-401 by Q1 2021 -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4987744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marker Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.11%.

The market cap for MRKR stock reached $76.39 million, with 46.57 million shares outstanding and 33.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 191.50K shares, MRKR reached a trading volume of 4987744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has MRKR stock performed recently?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, MRKR shares gained by 12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5628, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8749 for the last 200 days.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10567.28. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10050.92.

Return on Total Capital for MRKR is now -43.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, MRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] managed to generate an average of -$765,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings analysis for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRKR.

Insider trade positions for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]

There are presently around $23 million, or 29.70% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.89% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 million in MRKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.16 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 622,234 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 726,473 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,778,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,127,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,240 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 440,039 shares during the same period.