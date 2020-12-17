Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Energous Corporation [WATT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.79 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Gokhale Method Receives FCC Approval for New WattUp®-enabled PostureTracker™ Wearable Device.

Wellness company’s new product is a posture solution that helps alleviate back pain and is integrated with Energous’ award-winning wireless charging 2.0 technology.

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, and Gokhale Method, a wellness company, announced that the Gokhale PostureTracker™, a wearable medical sensor to alleviate back pain, has received FCC approval. ’s announcement of FCC regulatory certification brings the PostureTracker one step closer to general availability of the sensor system, planned for the first quarter of 2021.

Energous Corporation represents 41.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.73 million with the latest information. WATT stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $1.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, WATT reached a trading volume of 3463260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energous Corporation [WATT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 265.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for WATT stock

Energous Corporation [WATT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2207, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3547 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19390.09. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19185.83.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -196.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -163.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$752,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energous Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WATT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energous Corporation [WATT]

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.90% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,070,032, which is approximately 94.401% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 769,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in WATT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.04 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 102.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 2,101,973 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 878,263 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 2,763,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,743,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,573 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 741,334 shares during the same period.