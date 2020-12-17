Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Stock trading around $7.27 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.55%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Kinross Gold Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69401.

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock rose by 72.68%. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.24 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.88M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 29220504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $7 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +24.43. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.55.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.58. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

KGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to 34.50%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,862 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 144,215,456, which is approximately 10.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 44,660,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.68 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.09 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 61,380,900 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 86,075,381 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 521,382,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,838,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,846,308 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,550,410 shares during the same period.