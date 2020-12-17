KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] – find out why.

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] price surged by 3.81 percent to reach at $1.81. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Cryoport and CCRM Fertility Enter Into Agreement.

Cryoport’s temperature-controlled supply chain management platform will support Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine, a leading United States. fertility clinic.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, announced a three-year agreement with the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (“CCRM”), a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement. Under the terms of the agreement, Cryoport’s temperature-controlled solutions will support CCRM’s fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, third-party reproduction and egg donation.

A sum of 1257669 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 749.42K shares. Cryoport Inc. shares reached a high of $52.44 and dropped to a low of $47.92 until finishing in the latest session at $49.29.

The one-year CYRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.48. The average equity rating for CYRX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $53.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cryoport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CYRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

CYRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, CYRX shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 226.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.79, while it was recorded at 48.69 for the last single week of trading, and 34.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cryoport Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.29 and a Gross Margin at +51.12. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.01.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$146,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

CYRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cryoport Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRX.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,726 million, or 94.20% of CYRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,669,316, which is approximately 27.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,849,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.47 million in CYRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.56 million in CYRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cryoport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ:CYRX] by around 7,927,665 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,639,565 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,447,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,014,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,480,017 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,928,468 shares during the same period.