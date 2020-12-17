Jefferies lifts TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.31%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Comedian Whitney Cummings Partners with TherapeuticsMD to Launch “Just Say Vagina”.

Educational Campaign Will Help Empower Women to Have Open and Candid Conversations about Reproductive Health and Contraceptive Options.

Whitney Cummings Shares Her Experience Switching to ANNOVERA® (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system).

Over the last 12 months, TXMD stock dropped by -51.60%. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $365.72 million, with 272.57 million shares outstanding and 266.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, TXMD stock reached a trading volume of 3851455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3780, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3763 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TXMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $192 million, or 54.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,057,812, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 11.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,691,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.62 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.32 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 15,131,144 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,348,836 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 133,815,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,295,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,106,320 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,994 shares during the same period.