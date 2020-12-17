Isoray Inc. [ISR] moved up 16.33: Why It’s Important

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, up 16.33%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Isoray’s Cesium-131 Spotlighted in Multiple Presentations at ASTRO.

Studies Demonstrate Impact of Proprietary Isotope on Prostate and Brain Cancers At World’s Premier Radiation Oncology Society.

The importance of Isoray, Inc.’s (NYSE American: ISR) Cesium-131 in treating prostate and brain cancers was underscored in multiple presentations at the ASTRO 2020 annual meeting in Miami, Florida. During the virtual meeting, attendees were able to learn about the increasing body of clinical evidence showing that Cesium-131 has been found to be a valuable option in the treatment of prostate and brain cancer for clinicians and their patients.

Isoray Inc. stock is now -22.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.53 and lowest of $0.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.06, which means current price is +38.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 932.99K shares, ISR reached a trading volume of 8879405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Isoray Inc. [ISR]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On July 16, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ISR shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94.

How has ISR stock performed recently?

Isoray Inc. [ISR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.69. With this latest performance, ISR shares gained by 30.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4287, while it was recorded at 0.4304 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5863 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Isoray Inc. [ISR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

Insider trade positions for Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.80% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,795,752, which is approximately 17.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,153,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in ISR stocks shares; and HIGHLAND PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, currently with $0.26 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 708,132 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 935,445 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 5,203,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,846,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,549 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 323,525 shares during the same period.