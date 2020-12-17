Thursday, December 17, 2020
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] moved up 13.38: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] gained 13.38% or 0.08 points to close at $0.71 with a heavy trading volume of 7362653 shares. The company report on October 27, 2020 that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Public Offering.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV) announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 18,750,000 shares of common stock at a combined effective price to the public of $0.80 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant. The gross proceeds from this offering were $15.0 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and offering expenses payable by InVivo Therapeutics.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.6214, the shares rose to $0.74 and dropped to $0.613, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVIV points out that the company has recorded -56.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, NVIV reached to a volume of 7362653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2017, representing the official price target for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for NVIV stock

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.83. With this latest performance, NVIV shares gained by 29.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7519, while it was recorded at 0.6362 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3351 for the last 200 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NVIV is now -99.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, NVIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] managed to generate an average of -$1,971,667 per employee.InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. posted -8.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIV.

An analysis of insider ownership at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.80% of NVIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVIV stocks are: WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC with ownership of 81,491, which is approximately 77.978% of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 12,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in NVIV stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in NVIV stock with ownership of nearly 52.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV] by around 50,668 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 129,842 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 78,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVIV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,751 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 129,841 shares during the same period.

