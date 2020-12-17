Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Is Currently 3.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] gained 3.04% or 3.27 points to close at $110.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3564779 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that ICE Benchmark Administration launches GBP SONIA ICE Swap Rate as a benchmark for use by licensees.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announces that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) has launched its GBP SONIA ICE Swap Rate as a benchmark for use by licensees.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

GBP SONIA ICE Swap Rate benchmark settings are determined using the published ICE Swap Rate® ‘Waterfall’ methodology using eligible input data in respect of SONIA interest rate swaps, and are available for the same tenors and at the same time as the current GBP LIBOR® ICE Swap Rate.

It opened the trading session at $108.43, the shares rose to $111.05 and dropped to $108.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICE points out that the company has recorded 17.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 3564779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $119.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 11.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.89, while it was recorded at 109.38 for the last single week of trading, and 95.50 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.25 and a Gross Margin at +74.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.25. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $322,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 10.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $55,102 million, or 90.90% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,968,654, which is approximately -1.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,734,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.61 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -1.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 56,467,299 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 38,809,971 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 401,230,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,507,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,547,038 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,400,785 shares during the same period.