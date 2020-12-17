Thursday, December 17, 2020
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] moved up 11.16: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HYFM] gained 11.16% or 5.37 points to close at $53.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1330315 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent branded hydroponics company with a comprehensive distribution platform, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,966,667 shares of common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,300,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HYFM.” The net proceeds to Hydrofarm from the offering, after deducting the underwriter discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $182.5 million.

J.P. Morgan and Stifel served as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Deutsche Bank Securities, Truist Securities and William Blair served as book-running managers for the offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, HYFM reached to a volume of 1330315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is set at 7.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92.

Trading performance analysis for HYFM stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.10 and a Gross Margin at +11.52. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.05.

Return on Total Capital for HYFM is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.99. Additionally, HYFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] managed to generate an average of -$140,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

