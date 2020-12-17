Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain 77.44% so far this year. What now?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] jumped around 0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.90 at the close of the session, up 9.67%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Heat Biologics Announces Completion of ZVX-60 Vaccine Cell Line for COVID-19.

Preparations for manufacturing underway.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, announces it has completed its gp96-based COVID-19 vaccine cell line (“ZVX-60”), which is being developed for use as either a standalone vaccine, or in combination with other vaccines to enhance prophylactic protection. Data, generated at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has confirmed expression of gp96, OX40L and Spike protein. The Company also reports it has begun preparations for manufacturing, as the next-step towards first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials.

Heat Biologics Inc. stock is now 77.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HTBX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.55 and lowest of $5.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.10, which means current price is +332.23% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 971.77K shares, HTBX reached a trading volume of 7622486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTBX shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Noble Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

How has HTBX stock performed recently?

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.49. With this latest performance, HTBX shares dropped by -18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.30 and a Current Ratio set at 31.30.

Earnings analysis for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

Insider trade positions for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.00% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 865,728, which is approximately 170.086% of the company’s market cap and around 3.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in HTBX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 172.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 967,527 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 842,827 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 186,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,623,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,819 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 523,799 shares during the same period.