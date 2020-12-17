H.C. Wainwright lifts Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.095 during the day while it closed the day at $3.05. The company report on December 17, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liquidia Corporation – LQDA.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 16, 2020) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Liquidia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Liquidia Corporation stock has also gained 7.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LQDA stock has declined by -48.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.41% and lost -28.65% year-on date.

The market cap for LQDA stock reached $128.95 million, with 37.76 million shares outstanding and 35.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 1071987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $5.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

LQDA stock trade performance evaluation

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, LQDA shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidia Corporation posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDA.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57 million, or 43.70% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS VIII LLC with ownership of 2,917,169, which is approximately 12.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,486,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 million in LQDA stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $5.78 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly -2.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 1,405,878 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,361,530 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,960,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,727,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,970 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,625 shares during the same period.