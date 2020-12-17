Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] is 426.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.66 during the day while it closed the day at $2.37. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Future FinTech Appointed Ming Yi as Chief Financial Officer.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as “Future Fintech”, “FTFT” or “Company” ) a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, announced it has appointed Mr. Ming Yi as the new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company on November 30, 2020. Ms. Jing (Veronica) Chen resigned as CFO of the Company, effective on November 30, 2020, and she has been appointed as the vice president of the Company, in charge of its international M & A and internal control.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Mr. Yi has extensive experience in accounting, financial management and operation management. Mr. Yi has served as an independent director of Hudson Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: HUSN) since March 31, 2020. Mr. Yi was the Chief Financial Officer of SSLJ.com Limited from July 2018 to July 2019. From June 2011 to August 2018, Mr. Yi was the Chief Financial Officer and a board member of Wave Sync Corp. (formerly known as China Bio-Energy Corp). From September 2009 to April 2011, he served as a senior manager at Qi He Certified Public Accountants Co. Ltd. Form July 2007 to August 2010, Mr. Yi was a senior auditor at Ernst & Young.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock has also gained 12.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTFT stock has inclined by 12.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 138.00% and gained 426.55% year-on date.

The market cap for FTFT stock reached $101.53 million, with 35.18 million shares outstanding and 18.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 413.47K shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 3515719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FTFT stock trade performance evaluation

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 361.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,280, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 56.98% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 64,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in FTFT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $68000.0 in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 154,025 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 73,209 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,203 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 73,209 shares during the same period.