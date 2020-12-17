For Golar LNG Limited [GLNG], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] slipped around -0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.33 at the close of the session, down -4.50%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Termination of class action.

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or “the Company”) announced that the putative class action lawsuit filed against the Company, its CEO and the former CEO of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and referred to in Golar’s interim results report released on November 30, 2020 has been dismissed. The Court has therefore ordered that the case be terminated.

Golar LNG Limited stock is now -34.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLNG Stock saw the intraday high of $9.77 and lowest of $9.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.24, which means current price is +105.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 4414053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has GLNG stock performed recently?

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39 and a Gross Margin at +39.13. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.23.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.92. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golar LNG Limited posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG.

Insider trade positions for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]

There are presently around $592 million, or 70.00% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 10,850,555, which is approximately -2.894% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,465,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.99 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.51 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly 8.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 10,367,526 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,495,991 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 46,538,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,402,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,777,488 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,011,828 shares during the same period.