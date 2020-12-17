Domo Inc. [DOMO] Is Currently 7.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Domo Inc. [NASDAQ: DOMO] jumped around 4.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $60.46 at the close of the session, up 7.24%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for the Federal Government.

Launches Website for Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Built on Top of Domo’s Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) Platform.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announces being part of the Smartronix Team in supporting the launch of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee’s (PRAC) public website. With interactive visualizations powered by Domo’s modern analytics and BI platform, the website is a rich and immersive experience aimed at driving public engagement with the PRAC and providing insight into the use of CARES Act funds.

Domo Inc. stock is now 178.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOMO Stock saw the intraday high of $60.91 and lowest of $55.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.75, which means current price is +693.44% above from all time high which was touched on 12/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 526.27K shares, DOMO reached a trading volume of 1285686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Domo Inc. [DOMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMO shares is $49.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Domo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $29 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Domo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DOMO stock. On September 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for DOMO shares from 50 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domo Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60.

How has DOMO stock performed recently?

Domo Inc. [DOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.92. With this latest performance, DOMO shares gained by 78.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.68 for Domo Inc. [DOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.72, while it was recorded at 53.05 for the last single week of trading, and 30.08 for the last 200 days.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domo Inc. [DOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.48 and a Gross Margin at +60.61. Domo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.47.

Return on Total Capital for DOMO is now -119.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, DOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 194.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domo Inc. [DOMO] managed to generate an average of -$156,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Domo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Domo Inc. [DOMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domo Inc. posted -0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOMO.

Insider trade positions for Domo Inc. [DOMO]

There are presently around $1,242 million, or 86.90% of DOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,075,750, which is approximately 25.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 1,908,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.41 million in DOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $114.23 million in DOMO stock with ownership of nearly 2.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Domo Inc. [NASDAQ:DOMO] by around 4,682,620 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,783,232 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,083,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,548,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,143,691 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,359,022 shares during the same period.