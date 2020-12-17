DISH Network Corporation [DISH] is -11.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] price plunged by -11.69 percent to reach at -$4.17. The company report on December 16, 2020 that DISH Network Announces Convertible Notes Offering.

DISH Network Corporation (“DISH Network”) (NASDAQ: DISH) announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $2 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes (the “notes”). DISH Network also expects to grant to the initial purchaser an option to purchase up to an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of the notes to cover over-allotments, if any. The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including 5G network buildout costs.

The notes will be unsecured obligations of DISH Network. Upon any conversion, DISH Network will settle its conversion obligation in cash, shares of its Class A Common Stock, or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A Common Stock, at its election. The interest rate, the initial conversion rate, and other terms and conditions of the notes will be determined by negotiations between DISH Network and the initial purchaser of the notes.

A sum of 25087350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.70M shares. DISH Network Corporation shares reached a high of $33.82 and dropped to a low of $31.17 until finishing in the latest session at $31.51.

The one-year DISH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.14. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $40.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $41 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on DISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.79. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.92, while it was recorded at 34.89 for the last single week of trading, and 29.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.87. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 7.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.50. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $87,470 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DISH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DISH Network Corporation posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DISH.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,131 million, or 80.30% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 29,511,377, which is approximately -6.104% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,240,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.85 million in DISH stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $508.94 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 188.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 27,897,056 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 32,191,509 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 166,232,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,320,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,935,422 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,627,564 shares during the same period.