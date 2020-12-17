Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
Industry

Craig Hallum lifts Box Inc. [BOX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.47%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Defense Contract Management Agency Selects Box for Cloud Content Management.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, announced that the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), the contract administration services for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), issued a five year, $6.2 million contract for Box’s enterprise cloud content management platform in September 2020, during Box’s third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

DCMA ensures the DoD and other federal organizations and international partners get the equipment they need to “fight, survive and win.” DCMA is also an essential part of the acquisition process from pre-award to sustainment. The Agency manages 300,000 contracts, valued at more than $7 trillion, at 15,000 contractor locations worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, BOX stock rose by 12.47%. The one-year Box Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.27. The average equity rating for BOX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.99 billion, with 157.47 million shares outstanding and 153.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, BOX stock reached a trading volume of 3514512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on BOX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.14, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Box Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.03 and a Gross Margin at +69.04. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.73.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -47.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -536.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,898.92. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$70,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BOX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Box Inc. [BOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,390 million, or 81.70% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,957,895, which is approximately 1.126% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,479,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.38 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $175.09 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 2.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 13,326,681 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 9,095,862 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 104,389,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,812,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,024,936 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 908,488 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleOcular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Revenue clocked in at $12.30 million, up 444.05% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell -56.34% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Industry

Hess Corporation [HES] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Hess Corporation gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $56.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9,...
Read more
Industry

Evolus Inc. [EOLS] Stock trading around $3.67 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Evolus Inc. price plunged by -8.93 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Evolus Provides Update on...
Read more
Industry

JP Morgan slashes price target on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.