Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] Revenue clocked in at $63.00 million, up 96.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Castle Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CSTL] traded at a high on 12/16/20, posting a 10.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.67. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Castle Biosciences Announces Pricing of $232 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $58.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Castle from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Castle, are expected to be $232 million. In addition, Castle has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink and Baird are acting as joint bookrunning managers in the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as passive bookrunner and BTIG and Lake Street Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2588441 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Castle Biosciences Inc. stands at 9.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.50%.

The market cap for CSTL stock reached $1.33 billion, with 19.94 million shares outstanding and 14.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 205.91K shares, CSTL reached a trading volume of 2588441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTL shares is $60.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Castle Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Castle Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castle Biosciences Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTL in the course of the last twelve months was 129.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

How has CSTL stock performed recently?

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, CSTL shares gained by 34.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.46 for Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.40, while it was recorded at 61.91 for the last single week of trading, and 41.51 for the last 200 days.

Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +85.75. Castle Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CSTL is now 11.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.52. Additionally, CSTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL] managed to generate an average of $39,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Castle Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Castle Biosciences Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 155.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTL.

Insider trade positions for Castle Biosciences Inc. [CSTL]

There are presently around $910 million, or 80.90% of CSTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTL stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,378,057, which is approximately 26.221% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 999,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.65 million in CSTL stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $50.32 million in CSTL stock with ownership of nearly -7.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Castle Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Castle Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CSTL] by around 2,921,628 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,292,294 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,236,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,450,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 546,505 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 405,688 shares during the same period.