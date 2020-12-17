Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -1.42% or -0.38 points to close at $26.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4109961 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Polytechnique Montréal: firmly committed to sustainable engineering.





It opened the trading session at $26.98, the shares rose to $27.10 and dropped to $26.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CGC points out that the company has recorded 53.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -193.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 4109961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

CFRA have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 1.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.93, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 17.71 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.00 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -331.35.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.81. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$297,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 12.81% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,543,642, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 39.05% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,976,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.49 million in CGC stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $69.02 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly -2.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 6,021,336 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 2,564,790 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 29,429,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,016,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 788,565 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 797,237 shares during the same period.