Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $6

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] traded at a high on 12/16/20, posting a 12.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.87. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Calithera Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted three new employees a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 53,000 shares of Calithera’s common stock, at a per share exercise price of $4.91, the closing trading price on November 30, 2020. One-fourth of the options vest in November 2021, and the balance of the options vest in a series of thirty-six successive equal monthly installments thereafter and were granted pursuant to the Calithera Biosciences, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, or Inducement Plan, which was approved by Calithera’s board of directors in January 2018 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options also have a ten-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement pursuant to which the options were granted.

The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Calithera in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2595584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Calithera Biosciences Inc. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.20%.

The market cap for CALA stock reached $429.57 million, with 70.56 million shares outstanding and 70.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 554.15K shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 2595584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has CALA stock performed recently?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, CALA shares gained by 28.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.87 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -66.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.75. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$966,237 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

Insider trade positions for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

There are presently around $321 million, or 81.20% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,061,500, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 7,453,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.75 million in CALA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.1 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly -0.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 6,570,843 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,200,483 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 41,867,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,638,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,027,799 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 837,267 shares during the same period.