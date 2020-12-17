Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] is 1163.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.25%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Bit Digital, Inc. completed the acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT), a Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York announced that on December 3, 2020, it had completed the acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s with certain non-U.S. investors in exchange for an aggregate of 4,344,603 ordinary shares at the price of $3.20 per share, when the purchases were negotiated.

The closing of the acquisition represents the total hash rate of the Company increase by approximately 1,003.5 Ph/s from 1,250 Ph/s to 2,253.5 Ph/s. The total 17,996 miners acquired include 7,025 Antminer S17+, 9,110 Antminer T17, 195 Antminer S17E, 32 Antminer S17Pro, 105 Antminer S19Pro, 1,429 Whatsminer M20S, 100 Whatsminer M31S. The average energy efficiency of these miners is 47.45 (+/-5%) joules per terahash (J/TH). With these miners being deployed, the total energy efficiency will be decreased from 61.88 (+/-5%) J/TH to 55.33 (+/-5%) by 10.59%. These miners are distributed in Xinjiang, Sichuan and Inner Mongolia Provinces PRC and are expected to be fully installed before the end of December 2020.

Over the last 12 months, BTBT stock rose by 359.09%.

The market cap for the stock reached $219.22 million, with 17.38 million shares outstanding and 16.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 437.57K shares, BTBT stock reached a trading volume of 11274230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 313.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

BTBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.25. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 359.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bit Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.88. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.13.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -117.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$150,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.40% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 54,693, which is approximately 206.868% of the company’s market cap and around 25.65% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 38,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in BTBT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 103,827 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 101,304 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 83,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,957 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,304 shares during the same period.