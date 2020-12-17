Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $8.50

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BBGI] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70785.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBGI stock has inclined by 11.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.61% and lost -51.46% year-on date.

The market cap for BBGI stock reached $44.64 million, with 29.15 million shares outstanding and 8.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, BBGI reached a trading volume of 1408992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2007, representing the official price target for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

BBGI stock trade performance evaluation

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BBGI shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4279, while it was recorded at 1.4580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8922 for the last 200 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.19 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for BBGI is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.88. Additionally, BBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] managed to generate an average of $9,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBGI.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 29.90% of BBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBGI stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 978,459, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; TETON ADVISORS, INC., holding 626,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in BBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.62 million in BBGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BBGI] by around 180,898 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 888,160 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,678,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,747,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBGI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,298 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 220,245 shares during the same period.