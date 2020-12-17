Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $117.20 million, up 170.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price surged by 5.15 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Ballard and Eltek Nordic to Collaborate on Fuel Cell Backup Power Systems for Communication Networks.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Eltek Nordic (www.eltek.com) – a power conversion company headquartered in Drammen, Norway and part of Delta, a global leader in power electronics, automation and infrastructure – to provide reliable backup power solutions for telecom networks and other critical communication infrastructure, with a focus on Nordic countries, primarily Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The collaboration announced will utilize Ballard’s FCgen®-H2PM fuel cell backup power system.

Ballard and Eltek have a long-standing commercial relationship, having sourced products from each other for a number of years. The companies recently collaborated on a project at Trollstigen in the mountains of Norway, installing an off-grid power solution that integrates solar, wind, fuel cells, and batteries to ensure continuous operation and connectivity of a remote telecom network site.

A sum of 3553746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.38M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $19.6481 and dropped to a low of $18.78 until finishing in the latest session at $19.39.

The one-year BLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.3. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.70, while it was recorded at 19.24 for the last single week of trading, and 14.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.38 and a Gross Margin at +20.49. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.73.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -10.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.89. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

BLDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $998 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 9,881,755, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,547,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.56 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MIROVA, currently with $50.16 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 34,096,305 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,057,632 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,300,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,454,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,795,128 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,339 shares during the same period.