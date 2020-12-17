Thursday, December 17, 2020
Finance

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Stock trading around $5.68 per share: What's Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $5.68 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Wilks Brothers, LLC Provides Update on Calfrac Restructuring.

CISCO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ – Wilks Brothers, LLC (“Wilks”) responded to the decision (the “Decision”) of the Alberta Court of Appeal (the “Court”) dismissing Wilks’ appeal of the final order relating to Calfrac Well Services Inc.’s (“Calfrac”) restructuring under the Canada Business Corporations Act (“CBCA”).

Wilks respectfully, but fundamentally, disagrees with the Decision of the Court. In particular, Wilks disagrees with the Court’s determination that the discretion provided to the court under the CBCA to make “any order it sees fit”, was intended to permit a CBCA applicant to substantially affect the legal rights of purportedly “unaffected” creditors through the use of “deemed waiver” clauses in a final order; particularly where those affected creditors were not provided with a vote on the transaction.

B2Gold Corp. represents 1.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.97 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $5.49 to $5.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 5488244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.16. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $90,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $3,533 million, or 72.11% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 124,386,530, which is approximately 13.246% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 102,568,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.59 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $240.34 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -3.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 46,036,815 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 56,778,080 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 519,242,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,057,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,925,618 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,519,892 shares during the same period.

