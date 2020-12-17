Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] Is Currently 8.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX: ASM] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, up 8.79%. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Disposition of Trust Units of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock is now 78.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.49, which means current price is +303.76% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 738.55K shares, ASM reached a trading volume of 1257591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on ASM stock. On March 28, 2016, analysts increased their price target for ASM shares from 1.80 to 2.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has ASM stock performed recently?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, ASM shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.34 for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9889, while it was recorded at 0.9468 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8060 for the last 200 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.38 and a Gross Margin at -2.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

Return on Total Capital for ASM is now -6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.57. Additionally, ASM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASM.

Insider trade positions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.74% of ASM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,302,450, which is approximately -2.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 243,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in ASM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $90000.0 in ASM stock with ownership of nearly -85.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX:ASM] by around 302,851 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,461,929 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 41,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,805,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 299,607 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 863,720 shares during the same period.