Atlas Corp. [ATCO] moved down -11.38: Why It’s Important

Atlas Corp. [NYSE: ATCO] closed the trading session at $10.20 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.05, while the highest price level was $10.95. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Atlas Announces Proposed Private Offering by Seaspan of $175 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes.

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ – Atlas Corp. (“Atlas” ) (NYSE: ATCO) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), launched an offering (the “Offering”), subject to market conditions and other factors, of $175.0 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Seaspan also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be Seaspan’s senior unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be exchangeable under certain circumstances at the option of the holders into Atlas common shares, par value $0.01 per share (“Atlas shares”), cash, or a combination of Atlas shares and cash, at Seaspan’s election, unless the notes have been previously repurchased or redeemed by Seaspan. The interest rate, exchange rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering. The notes will not be guaranteed by Atlas or any of Atlas’s or Seaspan’s subsidiaries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.22 percent and weekly performance of -8.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 453.72K shares, ATCO reached to a volume of 4177006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Corp. [ATCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCO shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Atlas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10.50 to $6, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on ATCO stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ATCO shares from 10.50 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

ATCO stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, ATCO shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Atlas Corp. [ATCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atlas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlas Corp. [ATCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlas Corp. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Corp. go to 16.50%.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,329 million, or 53.50% of ATCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCO stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 99,400,952, which is approximately -1.166% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.9 million in ATCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.57 million in ATCO stock with ownership of nearly 5.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Corp. [NYSE:ATCO] by around 2,600,810 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,311,720 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 124,344,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,257,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,010,213 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 619,437 shares during the same period.