Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain 11.08% so far this year. What now?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] surged by $1.85 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.89 during the day while it closed the day at $40.49. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of 36,656,250 Shares.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) announced the closing of the previously announced secondary offering by a parent entity of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”). The offering consisted of 36,656,250 shares of the Company’s common stock sold by the Selling Stockholder, which included 4,781,250 shares of the common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Stockholder, at the public offering price of $35.00 per share. The Company did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ARRY.”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities also acted as a joint book-running manager and Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank acted as book-runners. Cowen and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-managers.

The market cap for ARRY stock reached $5.09 billion, with 125.71 million shares outstanding and 99.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 2640917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $45.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

ARRY stock trade performance evaluation

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY], while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Total Capital for ARRY is now 23.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.03. Additionally, ARRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to 19.83%.