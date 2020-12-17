Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] is -25.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] closed the trading session at $4.21 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.99, while the highest price level was $4.34. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) released highlights from a corporate update event held on Sunday, December 6th, in conjunction with participation at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The Aptose management team reviewed the current clinical status of CG-806, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies; and the team also reviewed the clinical status of APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

The webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, APTO reached to a volume of 1572960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

APTO stock trade performance evaluation

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, APTO shares dropped by -25.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -49.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,572 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTO.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $195 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,994,904, which is approximately 14.706% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,889,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.0 million in APTO stocks shares; and DRW SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $17.69 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 19.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 13,068,263 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,601,510 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 30,713,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,382,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,488,192 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 995,085 shares during the same period.