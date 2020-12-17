Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.20%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces that its Large Radial Stacker has Returned to Service at Relief Canyon.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to report that its large radial stacker has returned to operation on the Relief Canyon leach pad. This will allow ore placement to return to the targeted rate of approximately 14,500 tonnes per day (16,000 tons per day) from the current rate of approximately 7,250 tonnes per day (8,000 tons per day). The stacker suffered a structural failure in late May, which required extensive repair work to be completed off-site. The repaired unit was tested prior to delivery for a period of several weeks by the fabricator, which included software upgrades aimed at improving operator efficiency. While this led to a slight delay in receiving the unit, the Company expects this will benefit the operation in the longer term.

The Company anticipates commercial production will be reached at the end of Q4-2020 with full production by the end of April 2021, setting the Company up for a strong 2021.

Over the last 12 months, USAS stock dropped by -4.71%. The average equity rating for USAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $333.87 million, with 117.98 million shares outstanding and 113.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 810.25K shares, USAS stock reached a trading volume of 1453680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91.

USAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, USAS shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.30 and a Gross Margin at -24.68. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.90.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -19.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] managed to generate an average of -$68,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 27.25% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6,643,465, which is approximately 24.575% of the company’s market cap and around 4.67% of the total institutional ownership; MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 3,696,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.46 million in USAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.18 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 31.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 9,646,266 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,934,405 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,109,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,689,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,593,403 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 903,213 shares during the same period.