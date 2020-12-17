Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] moved up 39.51: Why It’s Important

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] closed the trading session at $2.26 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.14, while the highest price level was $3.07. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Aethlon Medical Announces First Patient Treated in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of HEMOPURIFIER® in Head and Neck Cancer.

Study is evaluating the HEMOPURIFIER® for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care KEYTRUDA®.

The HEMOPURIFIER® is an FDA designated “Breakthrough Device” for depleting circulating exosomes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 134.68 percent and weekly performance of 36.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 573.18K shares, AEMD reached to a volume of 92727754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

AEMD stock trade performance evaluation

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.14. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 51.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -912.04. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -980.33.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -93.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$796,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted -1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEMD.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.40% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,512, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 66,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in AEMD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $61000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 62,889 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 40,857 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 216,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,195 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 30,212 shares during the same period.