Thursday, December 17, 2020
type here...
Industry

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] moved up 39.51: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] closed the trading session at $2.26 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.14, while the highest price level was $3.07. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Aethlon Medical Announces First Patient Treated in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of HEMOPURIFIER® in Head and Neck Cancer.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Study is evaluating the HEMOPURIFIER® for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care KEYTRUDA®.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

The HEMOPURIFIER® is an FDA designated “Breakthrough Device” for depleting circulating exosomes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 134.68 percent and weekly performance of 36.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 573.18K shares, AEMD reached to a volume of 92727754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

AEMD stock trade performance evaluation

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.14. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 51.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -912.04. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -980.33.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -93.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$796,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted -1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEMD.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.40% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,512, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 66,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in AEMD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $61000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 62,889 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 40,857 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 216,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,195 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 30,212 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gaining to $116. Time to buy?
Next articleNeedham lifts Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Industry

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Momo Inc. [MOMO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Misty Lee - 0
Momo Inc. traded at a high on 12/16/20, posting a 4.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.43. The company...
Read more
Industry

For Golar LNG Limited [GLNG], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Golar LNG Limited slipped around -0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.33 at the close of the session, down -4.50%. The...
Read more
Industry

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] moved up 12.50: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Greenpro Capital Corp. traded at a high on 12/16/20, posting a 12.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.