Thursday, December 17, 2020
type here...
Industry

why Weidai Ltd. [WEI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.16

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, down -6.00%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Weidai Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 15, 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

– Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 9 Baiyun Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the People’s Republic of China on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (local time).

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

No proposals will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss the Company’s affairs with management.

Weidai Ltd. stock is now -54.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.50 and lowest of $1.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.49, which means current price is +93.15% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, WEI reached a trading volume of 1234355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weidai Ltd. [WEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEI shares is $2.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

How has WEI stock performed recently?

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, WEI shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6282, while it was recorded at 1.5100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3988 for the last 200 days.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +56.52. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.44.

Return on Total Capital for WEI is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.99. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] managed to generate an average of $5,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weidai Ltd. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEI.

Insider trade positions for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 28,933 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 221,298 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 208,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,933 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 220,327 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlewhy QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.27
Next article17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] is 32.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Market Analysts see Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gaining to $116. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Xilinx Inc. jumped around 3.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $152.11 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. The company...
Read more
Industry

why The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.11

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Wendy's Company traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.87. The...
Read more
Industry

Wall Street Analyst Initiated T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
T2 Biosystems Inc. slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, down -2.70%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.