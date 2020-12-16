why Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $135.67

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] jumped around 5.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $127.78 at the close of the session, up 4.82%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Peloton Grows Plano Campus By More Than 100,000 Square Feet.

Expanded footprint to add new jobs for member support, sales, field operations, and corporate functions.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), the leading interactive fitness platform, announced it is adding 103,750 square feet of space to its Peloton Plano Campus. The additional space allows the company to significantly expand its current business presence and supports Peloton’s plans to bring up to 1,600 more jobs in a variety of corporate functions and experience levels to the North Texas location.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is now 349.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTON Stock saw the intraday high of $127.81 and lowest of $119.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.75, which means current price is +621.92% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.88M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 9851960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $135.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $110 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $138 to $140, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 120 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 7.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 64.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.43, while it was recorded at 119.11 for the last single week of trading, and 69.74 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $22,880 million, or 71.00% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,016,944, which is approximately 15.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 15,781,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in PTON stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.38 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 44,182,268 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 37,786,055 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 97,088,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,056,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,498,405 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,077,361 shares during the same period.