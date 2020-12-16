why Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.88

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] jumped around 0.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.20 at the close of the session, up 7.09%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.20M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 5302520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Sector Weight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 1.30

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU], while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.02 and a Gross Margin at +85.24. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 33.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.74. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $22,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 5.90%.