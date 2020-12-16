why Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.05

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.20 at the close of the session, up 4.50%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Himax and Edge Impulse Launch the First Ultralow Power AI Vision and Sensor Fusion Solution.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced a collaboration with Edge Impulse that enables the rapid development and deployment of machine learning (ML) models on the Himax HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and Google TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers framework, allowing low-power, memory-constrained, and remote edge devices to detect complex motion, recognize sounds and classify images at sub-mW power consumption. The AI vision and sensor fusion solution is ideal for predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, asset tracking, and occupancy detection applications where power efficiency, bandwidth optimization and privacy are key requirements.

“Himax and Edge Impulse are teaming up to help developers create amazing new user experiences with secure, private, easy to use embedded development tools,” said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Himax. “Offered at no charge to individual Himax developers, Edge Impulse helps simplify the creation of neural networks across a range of Himax products, including AI processors and always-on sensors, all operating at ultralow power. Edge Impulse makes it easy for embedded developers to develop TinyML models on real sensor data – from collecting data in the field to designing signal processing and ML pipelines, and to deploying models efficiently on Himax HX6537-A WE-I Plus processor with TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers.”.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock is now 170.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIMX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.47 and lowest of $6.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.21, which means current price is +316.18% above from all time high which was touched on 12/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 3603209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $6.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $5, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on HIMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HIMX stock performed recently?

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 71.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.74 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.72 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.03.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now -2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.09. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of -$6,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Himax Technologies Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Himax Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $156 million, or 13.60% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,749,527, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,850,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.52 million in HIMX stocks shares; and KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $8.86 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly -12.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 3,591,253 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,477,322 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 14,626,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,695,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,114,073 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 748,436 shares during the same period.