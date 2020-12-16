why Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.67

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] price surged by 7.38 percent to reach at $6.51. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

A sum of 1248989 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 902.95K shares. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $95.26 and dropped to a low of $88.47 until finishing in the latest session at $94.77.

The one-year FND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.69. The average equity rating for FND stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $89.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FND stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FND shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for FND in the course of the last twelve months was 99.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FND Stock Performance Analysis:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.80 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.84, while it was recorded at 90.17 for the last single week of trading, and 61.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.36.

Return on Total Capital for FND is now 14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.87. Additionally, FND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] managed to generate an average of $20,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

FND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 25.66%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,860 million, or 97.20% of FND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,822,219, which is approximately 0.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,497,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.27 million in FND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $643.78 million in FND stock with ownership of nearly 47.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND] by around 12,777,203 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 17,285,700 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 73,983,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,046,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FND stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,912,404 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,983,270 shares during the same period.