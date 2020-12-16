why Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.42

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] slipped around -5.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.02 at the close of the session, down -13.10%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Dada Now Launches “Warm Winter Plan” Setting Up 400 Rider Stations with Retail Partners Including Walmart.

Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now has launched the “Warm Winter Plan”….

Program Enhances Convenience and Safety for Dada Now Delivery Riders.

Dada Nexus Limited stock is now 131.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DADA Stock saw the intraday high of $42.6003 and lowest of $36.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.27, which means current price is +153.55% above from all time high which was touched on 12/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 5811791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $41.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $28.50 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on DADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has DADA stock performed recently?

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, DADA shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.67, while it was recorded at 41.11 for the last single week of trading.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.41. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$165,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]

There are presently around $1,259 million, or 15.00% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 19,020,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 5,408,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.22 million in DADA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $86.83 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly 240.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 5,587,029 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,742,981 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 24,667,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,997,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,204,944 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 800,866 shares during the same period.