Wedbush lifts Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] gained 10.42% or 5.82 points to close at $61.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4082177 shares. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Overstock Recognized for Employee Engagement and Tech Innovation in Seventh Annual Loyalty360 Awards.

Receives Gold award for Employee Engagement & Impact and Silver award for Technology & Trends.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, was recently recognized in the seventh annual Loyalty360 Awards for its innovation in technology and for its employee engagement with customers and with associates throughout the company.

It opened the trading session at $56.202, the shares rose to $61.78 and dropped to $56.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSTK points out that the company has recorded 174.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2337.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, OSTK reached to a volume of 4082177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 773.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.73, while it was recorded at 57.52 for the last single week of trading, and 47.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK.

There are presently around $1,738 million, or 66.90% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,018,853, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,261,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.11 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.44 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 46.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 7,162,834 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,794,480 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,225,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,182,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,235,974 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,617 shares during the same period.