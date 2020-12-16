Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Quad/Graphics Inc. [NYSE: QUAD] closed the trading session at $3.92 on 12/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.4102, while the highest price level was $4.89. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Rise Interactive Launches New Website with Brand Update; Poised for Record Growth in 2021.

Rise Interactive, recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, has made another significant investment in its growth with a completed rebrand and new website. The work was done by Rise’s in-house Customer Experience team, winners of 8 industry awards in 2020 for website development. Rise Interactive is a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc., a worldwide marketing solutions partner.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“Many brands are going to be defined by how they faced the headwinds of 2020,” says Larry Fisher, CEO. “At Rise, we doubled down on supporting our clients and made significant investments in Rise’s growth. Our focus will always be to solve brands’ marketing challenges and drive better business results from every dollar that they spend, and we’re telling that story in a bigger and bolder way.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.06 percent and weekly performance of 14.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 180.15K shares, QUAD reached to a volume of 4591664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for Quad/Graphics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Quad/Graphics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quad/Graphics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for QUAD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

QUAD stock trade performance evaluation

Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.62. With this latest performance, QUAD shares gained by 45.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.42.

Return on Total Capital for QUAD is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 535.22. Additionally, QUAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 500.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] managed to generate an average of -$2,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Quad/Graphics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quad/Graphics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quad/Graphics Inc. go to 5.00%.

Quad/Graphics Inc. [QUAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $85 million, or 58.10% of QUAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUAD stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,500,109, which is approximately -2.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,462,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.65 million in QUAD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.84 million in QUAD stock with ownership of nearly -6.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quad/Graphics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Quad/Graphics Inc. [NYSE:QUAD] by around 1,028,494 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,242,543 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 19,399,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,670,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUAD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,630 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 303,405 shares during the same period.