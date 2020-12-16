Thursday, December 17, 2020
Vroom Inc. [VRM] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $58

By Annabelle Farmer

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] gained 5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $37.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Online Automotive Retailer Vroom to Acquire CarStory.

Acquisition adds industry’s largest source of AI-powered market data plus advanced digital retailing services to Vroom’s platform.

Vroom (www.vroom.com), an innovative ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and sell used vehicles, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail, through the acquisition of Vast Holdings, Inc. Leveraging its machine learning, informed by more than 7 million listings per day and more than 18 million consumer sessions per month, CarStory brings the industry’s most complete and accurate view of predictive market data to Vroom’s national ecommerce and vehicle operations platform. As part of Vroom, CarStory will continue to drive automotive retail innovation by aggregating, optimizing and distributing current market data from thousands of automotive sources and offering its digital retailing services to dealers, top automotive financial services companies and household names in automotive industry research and retailing.

Vroom Inc. represents 121.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.76 billion with the latest information. VRM stock price has been found in the range of $35.08 to $37.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 4803714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.44, while it was recorded at 34.95 for the last single week of trading.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.17 and a Gross Margin at +4.35. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.14.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -32.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.83. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $2,287 million, or 72.40% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,875,263, which is approximately -0.959% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,068,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.21 million in VRM stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $159.46 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly -21.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 20,415,095 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,033,041 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 36,823,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,271,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,926 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,673,375 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMurphy Oil Corporation [MUR] Is Currently 1.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket cap of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] reaches 3.21B – now what?

