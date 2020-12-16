VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] is 628.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 19.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.65. The company report on December 15, 2020 that VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Gemma Godfrey to the Board of Directors.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gemma Godfrey to the Company’s Board of Directors.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

A serial entrepreneur, Gemma was the Founder and CEO of a fintech company that enabled digital investing, and which was acquired by FTSE 250 insurance group, JLT. She subsequently went on to launch a digital media business for News UK, part of News Corp.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1215261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VivoPower International PLC stands at 10.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.03%.

The market cap for VVPR stock reached $140.84 million, with 13.92 million shares outstanding and 7.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, VVPR reached a trading volume of 1215261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has VVPR stock performed recently?

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 378.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 583.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +12.44. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.48.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.58. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$25,015 per employee.VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 341,600, which is approximately 281.276% of the company’s market cap and around 55.75% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 61,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in VVPR stocks shares; and PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $51000.0 in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 321,387 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,861 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,381 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,861 shares during the same period.