VEREIT Inc. [VER] Revenue clocked in at $1.18 billion, down -16.88% YTD: What’s Next?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on December 3, 2020 that VEREIT® Announces November Rent Collection of 97% and Provides Transaction Activity Update.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) (“VEREIT” or the “Company”), a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S., announced its November rent collection and updated transaction activity.

Rent Collection Update as of November 30, 2020VEREIT had received rent of approximately 97% for November, which includes approximately 1% to be paid in arrears by a Government agency tenant and is in line with October rent collection of 97%.

A sum of 6341397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.94M shares. VEREIT Inc. shares reached a high of $7.68 and dropped to a low of $7.46 until finishing in the latest session at $7.68.

The one-year VER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.13. The average equity rating for VER stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $7.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

VER Stock Performance Analysis:

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEREIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.28.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.70. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of -$1,877,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,248 million, or 99.00% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,748,029, which is approximately -4.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 139,251,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $675.3 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly -3.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 101,408,546 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 68,960,703 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 903,623,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,073,992,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,234,989 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,569,798 shares during the same period.