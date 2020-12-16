Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain 64.80% so far this year. What now?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] traded at a high on 12/15/20, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.82. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Twitter Selects AWS as Strategic Provider to Serve Timelines.

Twitter will use AWS’s industry-leading services and global infrastructure to power the real-time, global traffic and improve the experience for people who use Twitter.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has selected AWS to provide global cloud infrastructure to deliver Twitter timelines. Under the multi-year deal, Twitter will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and portfolio of services to support delivery of millions of daily Tweets. This expansion onto AWS marks the first time that Twitter is leveraging the public cloud to scale their real-time service. Twitter will rely on the breadth and depth of AWS, including capabilities in compute, containers, storage, and security, to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency, while continuing to develop and deploy new features to improve how people use Twitter. The new agreement builds on the companies’ more than decade-long collaboration, where AWS continues to provide Twitter with storage, compute, database, and content delivery services to support its distribution of images, videos and ad content.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10609399 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twitter Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $41.82 billion, with 790.83 million shares outstanding and 766.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.19M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 10609399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $43.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $59.75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 198.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.00 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.30, while it was recorded at 50.94 for the last single week of trading, and 36.83 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $31,183 million, or 76.30% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,120,247, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.07 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 69,929,925 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 58,064,519 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 462,369,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,363,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,884,346 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 9,476,827 shares during the same period.