Thursday, December 17, 2020
Finance

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell -14.32% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] price surged by 0.63 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on December 15, 2020 that KARE 11 Announces Change to News Leadership.

KARE 11 names Stacey Nogy as News Director.

Effective December 31, 2020, Stacey Nogy will be taking over as head of the News Division at KARE 11. Nogy will be replacing Stuart Boslow, who is moving to the TEGNA owned sister-station, KHOU in Houston.

A sum of 4345073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.58M shares. TEGNA Inc. shares reached a high of $14.38 and dropped to a low of $14.00 until finishing in the latest session at $14.30.

The one-year TGNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.62. The average equity rating for TGNA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TGNA Stock Performance Analysis:

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TEGNA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.69 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.14. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $41,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TGNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TEGNA Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,841 million, or 92.10% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,957,983, which is approximately -5.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,179,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.56 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $241.97 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 12,889,964 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 20,464,403 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 165,283,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,637,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,268,968 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,161,759 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCascend Securities lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleParsley Energy Inc. [PE] Revenue clocked in at $1.75 billion, down -22.95% YTD: What's Next?

