Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $88

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.22%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Tom Peck Joins Sysco as Chief Information and Digital Officer.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced that Tom Peck will join the company as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer, effective Jan. 4, 2021. In this role, Peck will lead Sysco’s strategic efforts to accelerate its business transformation through customer-facing technology solutions and will lead the company efforts to modernize its technology infrastructure.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Peck has over 20 years of experience leading enterprise information technology strategy, services, operations, risk and cybersecurity for large global enterprises. He most recently served as chief information and digital officer of Ingram Micro Inc., an approximately $50 billion global leader in technology distribution, supply chain services and cloud solutions. In this role, he led the development of a long-term systems architecture and effectiveness plan to modernize and digitize core systems and processes designed to deliver additional speed, agility and scalability.

Over the last 12 months, SYY stock dropped by -12.10%. The one-year Sysco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.47. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.07 billion, with 509.13 million shares outstanding and 508.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, SYY stock reached a trading volume of 3389782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $73.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 43.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.92, while it was recorded at 75.94 for the last single week of trading, and 57.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,301.34. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $3,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SYY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 24.58%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,749 million, or 83.90% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,320,711, which is approximately -4.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,096,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.13 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 0.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 33,379,746 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 23,797,118 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 361,572,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,749,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,085,296 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,257,339 shares during the same period.